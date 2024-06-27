Theatre goes alfresco at The Hawth this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Summer, come outside as theatre companies from across the country take to the stage in The Hawth Amphitheatre, putting on productions for those who love great theatre, family fun and the great outdoors. Here’s what they have coming up this season:

Fri 12 July 7pm AS YOU LIKE ITKicking off the outdoor season is award-winning director Lucy Pitan-Wallace bringing a fresh twist to Shakespeare’s beloved comedy. Get ready to be transported to a world where romance and revelry reign supreme.

Fri 19 July 6.30pm THE UNUSUAL ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOODHobgoblin Theatre Company’s brilliantly original production tells the classic tale of Robin and his Merry Men. But this time they are singing! Full of audience interaction, physical comedy and truly touching moments. The hilarious characters, fast-paced plotting and brilliant songs will have the whole family singing all the way home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sat 10 August 11am & 2pm TAPE THAT!Presented by Hands Down Circus, Tape That! is a fun performance for the whole family this summer. A charming, light-hearted, acrobatic duet construct a visual world using colourful tape, transforming a simple roll of tape into everything from DJ decks to a spyglass!

Tape That, photo by David Hegarty

International award-winning outdoor theatre company, Illyria return to The Hawth once again this Summer with three top quality, entertaining nights of theatre.

Tue 6 August 7pm THE GONDOLIERSGilbert and Sullivan’s witty lyrics and catchy melodies will whisk you away to a world of blissful romance, barbed satire and comedic chaos. The Gondoliers promises an enchanting evening of laughter, music, and will leave you with a song in your heart. Featuring impeccable comedic timing and exuberant performances this is one Illyria production not to be missed.

Wed 21 August 7pm ROMEO AND JULIETThis fast-paced, polished, beautifully spoken production has been created using only the First Folio text, the most authoritative edition of Shakespeare’s plays. Illyria first performed this terrific play more than two decades ago to critical acclaim worldwide. Passionate, poetic, and utterly gripping!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fri 30 August 7pm THE ADVENTURES OF DOCTOR DOLITTLEHugh Lofting’s timeless classic celebrates the power of empathy and inspires audiences young and old to see the world through the eyes of animals. This funny, exciting new family musical is performed with flair and wit by Illyria in the great outdoors.