Tonight's Chichester Festival Theatre show cancelled due to illness - Tuesday

Tonight’s performance (Tuesday) of Mrs Warren's Profession at Chichester Festival Theatre has been cancelled due to illness.

Caroline Quentin in Mrs Warren's Profession. Photo by Pamela Raith

The theatre is hoping that the show’s Chichester run will be able to start tomorrow (Wednesday) instead.

The show stars Caroline Quentin with Caroline’s real-life daughter Rose Quentin playing her on-stage daughter.

Twice winner of the British Comedy Award for Best Comedy Actress, Caroline Quentin made her Chichester debut in 2018’s Me and My Girl. Her many television roles have ranged from Men Behaving Badly and Jonathan Creek to Stephen Poliakoff’s Dancing on the Edge.

Shortly after graduating in 2019, Rose Quentin starred in the horror movie York Witches Society, and recently appeared on tour in a new stage version of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

CFT spokesman Lucinda Morrison said: “Due to cast illness, we have had to take the sad decision to cancel tonight's performance of Mrs Warren's Profession (Tuesday 29 November, 7.30pm). We are hoping to resume performances tomorrow.”

Mrs Warren’s daughter Vivie has never really known much about her mother. A sensible young woman, she has enjoyed a comfortable upbringing, a Cambridge education, a generous monthly allowance and now has ambitions to go into Law. Is it conceivable that her privilege and respectability has been financed from the profits of the world’s oldest profession? How will Vivie react when she finds out the startling truth about her mother’s business empire and that freedom comes at an emotional price?