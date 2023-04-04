Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
1 hour ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
1 hour ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
1 hour ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
2 hours ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight

Unbroken weaves fragments of memories in Worthing show

One bittersweet Christmas, three generations of the Rummer family are summoned home for one last gathering.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:05 BST

T old through the eyes of a daughter, Unbroken weaves fragments of memories into the body of one performer as a dark, previously buried secret finds its way to the surface. It comes to Worthing’s Connaught Studio on Saturday, April 8 at 7.30pm.

Following the success of Knot, the award-winning duet she created with Nikki & JD, Nikki Rummer is now creating a solo piece to tell a very autobiographical story. Combining her talent for storytelling and her unique movement language inspired by her acrobatics, gymnastics and capoeira practice, Nikki tells a very personal story with universal resonance. Across three bittersweet weeks, three generations celebrate the life a man who demands to be remembered, looking wide-eyed to the past to make sense of their rapidly- changing futures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unbroken is performed by Nikki Rummer and created in collaboration with dramaturgs Ben Duke and Jim Manganello, movement directors Steph McMann and Temitope Ajose-Cutting, with sound by Alberto Ruiz Soler, lighting by Seth Rook Williams and costumes by Loren Elstein.

Most Popular
UnbrokenUnbroken
Unbroken

Supported by The Lowry, Salford; Watermans Arts Centre, London; Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry; The Place, London; London International Mime Festival, London; Arts Council England. Tickets from £10 on w ww.wtm.uk or call th e WTM box office on 01903 20 6206.

LondonTickets