Unbroken weaves fragments of memories in Worthing show

T old through the eyes of a daughter, Unbroken weaves fragments of memories into the body of one performer as a dark, previously buried secret finds its way to the surface. It comes to Worthing’s Connaught Studio on Saturday, April 8 at 7.30pm.
Following the success of Knot, the award-winning duet she created with Nikki & JD, Nikki Rummer is now creating a solo piece to tell a very autobiographical story. Combining her talent for storytelling and her unique movement language inspired by her acrobatics, gymnastics and capoeira practice, Nikki tells a very personal story with universal resonance. Across three bittersweet weeks, three generations celebrate the life a man who demands to be remembered, looking wide-eyed to the past to make sense of their rapidly- changing futures.
Unbroken is performed by Nikki Rummer and created in collaboration with dramaturgs Ben Duke and Jim Manganello, movement directors Steph McMann and Temitope Ajose-Cutting, with sound by Alberto Ruiz Soler, lighting by Seth Rook Williams and costumes by Loren Elstein.