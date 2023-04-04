Unbroken weaves fragments of memories in Worthing show

One bittersweet Christmas, three generations of the Rummer family are summoned home for one last gathering.

T old through the eyes of a daughter, Unbroken weaves fragments of memories into the body of one performer as a dark, previously buried secret finds its way to the surface. It comes to Worthing’s Connaught Studio on Saturday, April 8 at 7.30pm.

Following the success of Knot, the award-winning duet she created with Nikki & JD, Nikki Rummer is now creating a solo piece to tell a very autobiographical story. Combining her talent for storytelling and her unique movement language inspired by her acrobatics, gymnastics and capoeira practice, Nikki tells a very personal story with universal resonance. Across three bittersweet weeks, three generations celebrate the life a man who demands to be remembered, looking wide-eyed to the past to make sense of their rapidly- changing futures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unbroken is performed by Nikki Rummer and created in collaboration with dramaturgs Ben Duke and Jim Manganello, movement directors Steph McMann and Temitope Ajose-Cutting, with sound by Alberto Ruiz Soler, lighting by Seth Rook Williams and costumes by Loren Elstein.

Unbroken