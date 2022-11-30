Chichester Festival Theatre is able to welcome theatre-goers to Mrs Warren's Profession today (Wednesday) – but with an understudy in place for Caroline Quentin who remains unwell.

Caroline Quentin in Mrs Warren's Profession - Photo by Pamela Raith

Tuesday’s performance was cancelled due to illness.

A theatre spokesman said: “Sadly, Caroline Quentin is still unwell and unable to perform today. The producers have arranged for her role to be played by an understudy at today’s matinee, and the actor Liza Sadovy is stepping in this evening so that today’s performances can go ahead; but we’re hoping that Caroline will be back later in the week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show stars Caroline Quentin with Caroline’s real-life daughter Rose Quentin playing her on-stage daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twice winner of the British Comedy Award for Best Comedy Actress, Caroline Quentin made her Chichester debut in 2018’s Me and My Girl. Her many television roles have ranged from Men Behaving Badly and Jonathan Creek to Stephen Poliakoff’s Dancing on the Edge.

Shortly after graduating in 2019, Rose Quentin starred in the horror movie York Witches Society, and recently appeared on tour in a new stage version of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Warren’s daughter Vivie has never really known much about her mother. A sensible young woman, she has enjoyed a comfortable upbringing, a Cambridge education, a generous monthly allowance and now has ambitions to go into Law. Is it conceivable that her privilege and respectability has been financed from the profits of the world’s oldest profession? How will Vivie react when she finds out the startling truth about her mother’s business empire and that freedom comes at an emotional price?