Valentine’s Orchestral Gala in Crawley

RPO Valentines (contributed pic)

A spokesman said: “Join the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for a Valentine’s night to remember, featuring some of the most romantic pieces of music ever written, from the worlds of film, opera and classical music. Enjoy well-known themes from Spartacus, Out of Africa, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Doctor Zhivago as well as much-loved classics by Tchaikovsky, Bizet and Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto.”

The programme features: Tchaikovsky – Sleeping Beauty: Waltz; Mendelssohn – Violin Concerto; Khachaturian – Spartacus Suite No 2: Adagio; Tchaikovsky – Eugene Onegin: Polonaise; Mascagni – Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo; Bizet – Carmen: Suite No 1; Jarre – Dr Zhivago: Lara's Theme; Barry – Out of Africa: Main Theme; and Tchaikovsky – Romeo & Juliet Fantasy Overture (cut version).

“The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will return to Crawley later in the year with two intimate recitals in The Hawth Studio. The Brass Ensemble perform on Saturday, April 20 when a quintet of players take you on a journey from the stormy hills of the Lake District to the glitz and glamour Hollywood’s golden era. Then on Saturday, July 6 the Wind Ensemble bring Mozart's timeless elegance, Dvořák's Bohemian lyricism, Ligeti's avant-garde complexity and Janáček's folk-inspired passion to life.”

Tickets for the Valentine’s Gala are priced £35 (over 65: £30, child: £15) are available at from the box office on 01293 553636 and hawth.co.uk. The Studio recitals are £22 (over 65: £18, child: £10). Save £3 when you book all three together.