Vicky meets Sir Michael Morpurgo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hey! Christmas Tree is being performed in The Minerva Theatre this Christmas. Are you looking forward to it?

Very much. Chichester is the best example of provincial theatre and its productions go all over the world. My parents were actors and my Daddy acted there in a one-man show about GK Chesterton in about 1963. I always think of my father when I come to Chichester.

War Horse is touring to The Mayflower in Southampton next month. What did you think when you saw the First Night of the original production?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I realised that the team had created something magical. It was wonderful; history being told supremely well, but also the frailty, the idiocy the joy of humanity.

Sir Michael Morpurgo and Joey.

Have you ever appeared in War Horse?

I have been permitted to make an occasional appearance as a farmer in the horse fair scene. I was terribly worried about remembering when to say my line, so the first time I did it the actor playing the auctioneer reminded me.

All I had to say was ‘Seven Guineas.’ When it was my turn to speak he prompted me, saying “And Mr Morpurgo, are you bidding or just standing there, sir?” I came in immediately with my ‘Seven Guineas’! The team spirit of actors is wonderful. They let me keep one item of costume from each appearance, so I have a full farmer’s costume circa. 1913 hanging in my cupboard!

How did the war affect you?

War Horse.

I was aware, very early on in life, of the damage that war did. After the war, the country was in shock. The divorce rate multiplied by four and my family was one of these. I was a war baby who grew out of the war with the taint of it still there and unexplained.

What was your experience of being in the army?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was reasonably good at it, but I couldn’t shoot to save my life – literally. But after a year I thought more about 1914 and the Christmas truce; the two sides coming out of the trenches, playing football and shaking hands. I thought this was how it should have ended, so I left the army on a point of principle.

What’s the story about you and Roald Dhal?

War Horse was once shortlisted for an award. Roald Dhal was chairman of judges. I didn’t win and he told me that children didn’t like history. Fortunately, he was wrong!

How did Steven Spielberg come to make the film of War Horse?

He came to see the play because his daughter liked horses. That was lucky!

How do you relax?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I walk. Mostly by the river Torridge where Tarka the Otter grew up, which is beautiful. I remember all the people that I have done the walk with. As you get older memories become more important.

Hey, Christmas Tree! written by Vicki Berwick, based on an original idea by Michael Morpurgo runs December 7 to 29 at The Minerva Theatre. www.cft.org.uk

War Horse runs October 8-19 at The Mayflower. www.mayflower.org.uk