VIDEO: Brighton’s best landmarks given the van Gogh treatment

To mark the 170th anniversary of Vincent van Gogh's birth, artist Pauly the Painter has created a never before seen artwork of some of Brighton’s best landmarks in the style of Starry Night.

His piece coincides with the upcoming Van Gogh Alive immersive exhibition to be held at Brighton Dome’s newly refurbished Grade I and Grade II listed Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre. Pauly’s unique piece is up for grabs alongside the chance to have a VIP private exhibition experience as part of a competition by Van Gogh Alive.

Spokeswoman Rebecca Fitzgerald said: “An ode to one of Vincent van Gogh’s most famous works depicting some of Brighton’s most iconic landmarks at night, including Brighton Dome and Palace Pier, the painting is in a distinct Impressionist style. Pauly’s artwork, which beautifully captures the vibrant and energetic atmosphere of Brighton, also includes a number of hidden references such as: Van Gogh’s pipe sitting on a deckchair, numerous sunflowers hidden in windows, and Van Gogh himself painting Brighton Pier’s helter-skelter. The piece will be on display at Van Gogh Alive from May 12 when the experience opens to the public, until July 18 when the competition closes and the lucky winner is announced.”

Hove-based Paul Cary can often be found out and about in the city painting local landmarks: "I am a passionate educator and creative. Working at the fabulous Cardinal Newman school in Hove, and painting our beautiful city in my spare time – I know that this wonderful exhibition will be truly inspirational to students and people in our community. I am proud and excited to be a part of Vincent’s introduction to Brighton!"

Pauly the Painter. Photo by Liz Finlayson/Vervate

Greg Talbot, from Van Gogh Alive, added: "We’ve been totally blown away by the reaction to Van Gogh Alive from Brighton & Hove residents so far – this is proving to be our most popular UK show to date! Working with Pauly on this unique piece is our way to tie in Van Gogh’s legacy with this incredible city on the 170th anniversary of his birth date. Van Gogh Alive is an immersive experience that brings Van Gogh's masterpieces to life through multi-sensory technology.”

“Opening at Brighton Dome in the newly refurbished Grade I and II Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre venues for an exclusive three-month run from May 12 to August 6 2023, Van Gogh Alive will be the first event to welcome back audiences to the fully restored historic venues.”