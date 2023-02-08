Video interview: aslyum-seeker's trauma and humour brought to the Chichester stage

As Nicola says: “I was working with Frantic Assembly and I was having dinner with their artistic director Scott Graham in Edinburgh in late 2014. I was telling him about a project that I’d been working on in the US about women leaving the criminal justice system and about the way that I work with marginalised voices, people who have perhaps been through traumatic experiences. I get them to tell me their story and then we work together to create a work of art. And Scott said to me that the way I was describing the work I do made him think of this young guy Dritan and his own refugee story. But the problem was that Dritan could only tell the funny bits. He was finding it just too difficult to tell the rest. So what happened was Frantic Assembly brought me to London to give a workshop that I use with people that have suffered or have suffered and survived, but in effect Dritan realised that it was a set up. He said ‘You're doing this for me, aren't you? Let's go for it!’ I said to him ‘Tell me your story in a sentence’ and he said ‘Kosovan War, refugee, care system.’ And so I started asking him about his story, but not asking anything too traumatic and the first thing I said was ‘Tell me about growing up in the mountains.’ The first story he told me was when he was learning to swim at the age of six. He was just thrown in. That's how you learn to swim or drown but in this particular situation he did actually almost drown but actually got to safety. But then he realised he was on the opposite side of the river to his friends and he ended up walking for miles until he found some stepping stones back across. He had to go the long, long way round… and the moment he was telling me this I realised that this was a metaphor for the whole of this story.