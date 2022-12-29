I went back stage after the Wednesday matinee this week to meet them. You can see what they said in the attached video.

The panto runs until Sunday 1st January 2023 and is by far the best in the area, even better after Christmas than it was before, with the entire cast firing on all cylinders for a delightful couple of hours of festive escapism. A huge part of the success is that they all simply love the venue. As Bognor panto regular Vicky Edwards, who plays Ingrid the Inventor, says: “This little theatre has the biggest heart of any theatre I have ever known.”