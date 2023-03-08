VIDEO: Watch Robert Tremayne talk to Phil Hewitt/SussexWorld about Worthing's return to Our House

Now they are finally able to stage it, with Robert Tremayne directing the show this time round – his first time with WMTC since he was an orphan boy in Oliver! with them back in 2000.
“The company did My Fair Lady back in October and I went along to watch. I work for Worthing Theatres so I'm quite lucky that I'm able to go and see things. I had seen the West End production and I'm not being biased in saying that I think that the Worthing production was much more enjoyable. They stayed truer to the story. I loved it. I was there taking notes because I knew that I would be involved with this show. My field in acting is usually Chekhov and Shakespeare and Sheridan. I'm usually a straight actor doing straight plays but when I knew that they were doing this, the Madness musical, I couldn't say no. I never got to see the original production but there is a recorded version, and I have always very much enjoyed juke-box musicals. I come from the world of adapting things and getting things to work, and you can see with this one that it really works well. Sometimes with a juke-box musical the storyline really feels like it's been shoehorned in but with this one the music just feels like it was just written for it.”
Performances are at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Thursday, March 16; Friday, March 17; and Saturday, March 18. Based in 1980s Camden Town, Our House tells the story of London lad Joe Casey, who, on the night of his 16th birthday, takes Sarah, the girl of his dreams, out on their first date. In an effort to impress her with bravado, he breaks into a building site overlooking his home on Casey Street, which is owned by Mister Pressman, a high-end property developer. The police turn up, at which point Joe’s life splits into two: the Good Joe, who stays to help, and Bad Joe, who flees…
"Our House lures you in perfectly and you think this is going to be fun, but then after five to ten minutes or so you realise that it is a musical that has got something to tell us. And actually it feels like you get two shows for the price of one with the two storylines. It does ask the audience to pay attention though obviously we try to make it as easy as possible for them. What it does is look at this decision, and we've all made decisions where we later think I shouldn't have done that. We get the two scenarios, the one where he makes the right decision and the one where he makes the wrong decision and that is what's so interesting about it. You see the progression of the character on the bad side and also on the good side but what is it really interesting is that at one point the bad side seems to be the better side… until the end. It is about the decisions we make and it's about loss and it's about family."