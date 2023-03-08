VIDEO: Watch Robert Tremayne talk to Phil Hewitt/SussexWorld about Worthing's return to Our House

Worthing Musical Theatre Company were on the point of bringing the Madness musical Our House to the Worthing stage three years ago when the pandemic shut everything down overnight.

Now they are finally able to stage it, with Robert Tremayne directing the show this time round – his first time with WMTC since he was an orphan boy in Oliver! with them back in 2000.

“The company did My Fair Lady back in October and I went along to watch. I work for Worthing Theatres so I'm quite lucky that I'm able to go and see things. I had seen the West End production and I'm not being biased in saying that I think that the Worthing production was much more enjoyable. They stayed truer to the story. I loved it. I was there taking notes because I knew that I would be involved with this show. My field in acting is usually Chekhov and Shakespeare and Sheridan. I'm usually a straight actor doing straight plays but when I knew that they were doing this, the Madness musical, I couldn't say no. I never got to see the original production but there is a recorded version, and I have always very much enjoyed juke-box musicals. I come from the world of adapting things and getting things to work, and you can see with this one that it really works well. Sometimes with a juke-box musical the storyline really feels like it's been shoehorned in but with this one the music just feels like it was just written for it.”

Performances are at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Thursday, March 16; Friday, March 17; and Saturday, March 18. Based in 1980s Camden Town, Our House tells the story of London lad Joe Casey, who, on the night of his 16th birthday, takes Sarah, the girl of his dreams, out on their first date. In an effort to impress her with bravado, he breaks into a building site overlooking his home on Casey Street, which is owned by Mister Pressman, a high-end property developer. The police turn up, at which point Joe’s life splits into two: the Good Joe, who stays to help, and Bad Joe, who flees…