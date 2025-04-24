Village life laid bare with heart and humour in WLT's latest production

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This spring Wivelsfield Little Theatre presents Day of Reckoning, a comedy drama by Pam Valentine. A heartfelt story of individuals and relationships, of bouncy castles and jam tarts.

Day of Reckoning is set in an antiquated tin-roofed village hall in a village where things are still a little old fashioned, including some of the characters. It begins on a cold January evening, where seven women and hopefully one vicar (if he ever turns up) huddle in the draughty hall to plan the village summer fete. Spirits are high and the agenda optimistic....tea flows, tempers flare and somehow plans are (sort of) made. As protocol gives way to bickering and gossip, the personalities of those present begin the emerge. Several months later we meet them all again on the day of the summer fete. Their lives have moved on since January, they have things to explain, problems to resolve.....and the village fete isn't exactly going smoothly!

“Rehearsals have been full of giggles as our stellar cast bring these eight villagers to life” says Director Lesley Corbett. “It's the perfect evening’s entertainment, and will feel all too familiar if you have ever lived in a small community or been part of a village event committee. Expect an evening of laughter, but also be prepared for a few tears…..The events of the hot summer's day as well as our character’s lives are related with both humour and pathos – it’s quite the roller-coaster!”

The performances are from May 14-17 at the Village Hall, Wivelsfield Green. Doors open 7pm and curtain up is 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 and are available at ticketsource.co.uk/wlt or by ringing the box office on 0333 666 3366.

Day of Reckoning Poster

Wivelsfield Little Theatre has been part of Sussex’s am dram scene since it first began in 1964. They put on two main productions annually as well as various other performances, and welcome new members whatever their age, experience or interest. Find them on Facebook and Instagram.