WATCH: Joshua James shares the stage with real-life mother in Chichester

“I'm a big fan of David Dawson and I just thought the part would be great to play. I've played quite a few characters in that type over the years, the damaged poets. For some reason I seem to be drawn to them. I don't think I should ponder why but I just do it. I like playing these complex, three-dimensional, complicated and challenging parts but it also struck me when I saw this production that there was an incredible on-stage relationship between a mother and her son. I don't think my mum and I had ever really had big ambitions to work together. That was not a huge plan we had but when I saw this I just thought that it was a part that would be brilliant for her and also maybe a part that I could do. My feeling was that she would be great in the part anyway. She would be an incredible Florence in a production that I wasn't in but I also thought that I could maybe play Nicky even in a production that she wasn't in.”

Now it is happening – with both of them: “A couple of years later I did the Chekhov season in Chichester and we took that to The National. Dan Raggett, the director, and I had been friends for a while. We were sitting outside the National Theatre doing that thing that you do when you are that age, plotting world domination and he said ‘Have you ever read The Vortex by Noël Coward?’ I said ‘That's so weird’ because I had seen the production a couple of years before and then he said ‘What about doing it with your mum?’” It has taken a while to come to fruition, but it has now. They are working together for the first time: “It feels really quite easy. I think it helps that being mother and son we do have a huge amount of admiration for each other. I have been a fan of hers for 33 years and I think the feeling is mutual. We've always liked each other’s work and to be honest I'm just really enjoying so far messing about with a really, really, really good actor with whom I just happen to have that weight of a real-life relationship. And Nicky is great to play, as I say, that complicated, 3D type of character that has dark and light, that is black and white and grey and every colour on the spectrum in between. He feels like one of those parts that could be played by anyone. People talk about there being as many different Hamlets as there are human beings in the world and I think the same is true for Nicky. I love how witty he is and I love how cutting he can be and how honest he is but I also love how fragile he is.”