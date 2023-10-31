West Sussex Guitar Club is hosting a recital by one of the club's patrons Gary Ryan on Friday, November 3 at 7.30pm at the Regis School of Music, Bognor Regis, PO21 1ER.

Gary Ryan (contributed pic)

Tickets are available either on the door on the day or in advance from 01243 866462 or 01243 696762 or [email protected]. www.westsussexguitar.org. £15 non-members, £10 WSGC members, full time students half price, under-18s free.

Spokeswoman Teresa Henley said: “Gary is a leading exponent of the classical guitar as a performer, educator, adjudicator, arranger and innovative composer. He is currently professor of guitar studies and assistant head of strings at the RoyaI College of Music. In recognition of his contribution to the instrument, he was awarded a fellowship of the Royal College of Music in 2013, following on in the footsteps of Andres Segovia, Julian Bream and John Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“His own compositions reach out to a new generation of classical guitarists, irrespective of age or experience. They are often based on traditional songs or hymns from all corners of the world, but with unexpected and unusual musical ideas and playing styles. Compositions from all four corners of the British Isles include 'Scarborough Fair', 'Skye Boat Song', and 'The Ash Grove'. 'Down by the Salley Gardens' and 'Lough Caragh' are a reflection of Gary's own Irish family history, childhood memories and travels to his homeland.

“The sounds and songs of America are represented in 'Shenandoah', 'Rondo Rodeo', the Shaker song 'Simple Gifts' and the hymn 'Wayfaring Stranger'. The rhythms of Africa resonate in 'Benga Beat' and 'Banaha' where every square inch of the guitar is either strummed, plucked, or struck percussively with remarkable co-ordination and an impressive technique.

“Gary will also be adjudicating at the West Sussex Guitar Festival on the 4th and 5th of November where his pearls of guitar wisdom as always, will be delivered constructively, kindly and always with a good sense of humour.”