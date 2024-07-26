Why a major fire could not stop this amazing musical comedy going ahead in Littlehampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society is making a triumphant return to The Windmill Theatre with The Wedding Singer following the fire which forced closure after just one performance last year.

Rehearsals are underway to bring that hilarious, heart-warming 80’s show made famous through the film starring Adam Sandler, back to the Windmill again this August with the same fantastic cast directed by Kelly Manchee, with musical direction by Dan Paine and choreography by Penny Woodman.

The show received a standing ovation from the audience on its opening night last summer but sadly the next day a devastating fire in the adjoining pub forced the theatre to close for several months, so the theatre company put the show on hold for a year. The cast are extremely excited to bring back this fantastic show this August.

Based on the hit movie starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, The Wedding Singer musical does for the 80’s what Hairspray did for the 60’s. Set in 1985, aspiring rock-star Robbie Hart is a beloved wedding singer, happily preparing for his own wedding, when life takes a different turn when he meets waitress Julia. Fun songs will take you back to the era of the 80’s with fashion, makeup and songs to make you nostalgic for the likes of Madonna, Boy George and Billy Idol.

Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society’s triumphant return to The Windmill Theatre with The Wedding Singer. Photo: contributed

Featuring original songs by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, who also created Elf, The Wedding Singer received five Tony Award nominations including Best Musical and Best Original Score. Don’t worry though - Adam Sandler’s hilarious song is still there, sung beautifully by Stuart McAdams, who is excited to be stepping back into the shoes of Robbie Hart again and working with such a talented cast to bring this show to life once more.

So, don’t miss out. The weather might be gloomy outside but The Wedding Singer will be packed full of sunshine and fun, the producers promise.