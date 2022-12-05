The Alexandra Theatre at the Regis Centre is a venue director Bev Berridge absolutely loves – and that’s one of the many reasons he is promising a real cracker of a panto this year as it prepares to close for major refurbishment.

Bev Berridge by Simply-Landscapes.co.uk

There won’t be a panto at the Regis Centre in 2023. The venue shuts for its massive revamp in the spring and it’s not yet known when it will reopen – though a 2023 panto has already been ruled out. For Bev, that’s all the more reason to make 2022 all the more special. This year the show is Beauty and the Beast running from Wednesday, December 7-Sunday, January 1 (tickets on alexandratheatre.co.uk).

“We were saying in the car how many times have we done the panto in Bognor Regis and really I just don't know. It must be 12 or 13 times. The years just seem to have disappeared but I just love that connection that we have with the venue. I just love it down there. It's such a great theatre. We know everyone there and everybody knows us and they know how we operate and there's just something a little bit old-fashioned that we like. The difference is that it is run by people that care. You can go to some other theatres and they're just not particularly bothered but at the Regis Centre you really know that it's important to them and that's lovely. And the audiences in Bognor are just fantastic. And the venue is just perfect for panto. It’s like walking inside your front room. Panto is all about the interaction. My dame can go right down into the audience and so can the comic and you can really feel the warmth of that audience. It's just lovely. And you have also got the fantastic volunteers who are also so much about the warmth of the place and the spirit of the place.

