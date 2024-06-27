Wick Theatre Company in Southwick pays tribute to last active founder member
Ralph Dawes had been with Wick Theatre Company since it was formed in 1948 and was the only founding member who was still active within the company.
He died on June 1 aged 90 and his funeral will be held at H D Tribe's chapel in Shoreham on July 5 at 2.30pm.
Peter Joyce, Wick Theatre Company secretary, said: "Our life member Ralph Dawes has been with Wick since the very beginning. Over his many years with Wick, Ralph has been involved with 143 shows. He acted in 101 productions, directed nine plays, designed 21 sets and helped build 43.
"He has also stage managed, created sound effects, was the make-up artist, ran the lighting and performed the duty of front of house manager. He was Wick's treasurer for many years and more recently their president."
Ralph and the other founding members were all regulars at the Unity Youth Club in Fishersgate.
Speaking at Wick's 75th anniversary, Ralph explained: "In 1948, Betty Carpenter, my late wife, although I didn’t know I was going to marry her at that time, came to the youth club one week having seen an American play [Pick-Up Girl], at The Hippodrome, Brighton. She was obsessed with what she had seen and was eager to start a drama section with her friends in the youth club.
"Our youth leader, Mr Mepham, had no drama experience but said he would try to find someone who could help us. Months later he managed to secure the help of Elizabeth 'Molly' Penney and Peter Elder from The Southwick Players. They came to the youth club every week to give us acting lessons.
"I was 14 years old when we started the drama lessons, they were enormously enjoyable, and we were very enthusiastic. Eventually, we started to rehearse 4 One Act Plays, which we performed to a packed house in The Red Triangle Club, The Twitten, Southwick, on Saturday, April 15, 1950."
To read more about Ralph's involvement in Wick Theatre Company, visit wicktheatre.co.uk/wick-cast-crew/ralph-dawes.
Betty passed away on May 27, 2016. She and Ralph were married in 1959 and had two children, Amanda and Jonathon.
