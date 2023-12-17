Will Tell and the Big Bad Baron is Christmas show in Brighton

Will Tell and the Big Bad Baron is the Christmas show at Komedia Brighton from Fideri Fidera in association with the charity Komedia Kids.

Will Tell (photo Brighton Studio)

Colin Granger, director and co-founder of Komedia/Fideri Fidera, said: “Audiences at Komedia can expect a fun-packed festive theatre treat with capers around castles, damsels in distress, medieval Strictly Come Dancing and a jaw-dropping joust on life-size horse puppets.

“In a show which fuses all the fun, exuberance and popular appeal of traditional pantomime with brand-new characters and an exciting original storyline, Will Tell and the Big Bad Baron introduces British drama to the legendary character, the Swiss Robin Hood, Wilhelm Tell, who famously shot an apple off his child’s head to save his family's lives from a wicked Austrian tyrant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In Fidera Fidera’s reimagining of the legend, this child is Wilhelm Tell’s daughter Will who sets off on a chivalric quest to rescue her father from the Big Bad Baron’s deepest darkest dungeon.

"Will, inspired by the adventures of Robin Hood, knows how to stand up to tyrants but is clueless when the Baron’s daughter Edel falls madly in love with her and wants to be rescued too. Can young Will, with just pots and pans for armour and a donkey for a steed, defeat the Bad Baron and free her father and Edel?”