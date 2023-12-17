Will Tell and the Big Bad Baron is Christmas show in Brighton
Colin Granger, director and co-founder of Komedia/Fideri Fidera, said: “Audiences at Komedia can expect a fun-packed festive theatre treat with capers around castles, damsels in distress, medieval Strictly Come Dancing and a jaw-dropping joust on life-size horse puppets.
“In a show which fuses all the fun, exuberance and popular appeal of traditional pantomime with brand-new characters and an exciting original storyline, Will Tell and the Big Bad Baron introduces British drama to the legendary character, the Swiss Robin Hood, Wilhelm Tell, who famously shot an apple off his child’s head to save his family's lives from a wicked Austrian tyrant.
“In Fidera Fidera’s reimagining of the legend, this child is Wilhelm Tell’s daughter Will who sets off on a chivalric quest to rescue her father from the Big Bad Baron’s deepest darkest dungeon.
"Will, inspired by the adventures of Robin Hood, knows how to stand up to tyrants but is clueless when the Baron’s daughter Edel falls madly in love with her and wants to be rescued too. Can young Will, with just pots and pans for armour and a donkey for a steed, defeat the Bad Baron and free her father and Edel?”
The show is at Komedia Brighton from Saturday, December 16 to Sunday, December 24, 11am (Dec 18-20); 2pm (Dec 16 and 17, Dec 21-24). Komedia, Gardner Street, Brighton. Box office 01273 647100; komedia.co.uk/brighton