Wivelsfield Little Theatre comedy success

Wivelsfield Little Theatre’s recent production gave their audiences a good laugh.

The scene is set – a dilapidated old barn and home of the Stratford Players, in the sleepy Suffolk village of Stratford St John.

Once again, the Wivelsfield Little Theatre team has produced an excellent set (designed by Mike Sewell), cleverly splitting it also into the nearby Rectory B&B, so that the action moves swiftly and neatly between scenes. The many scene and prop changes are handled brilliantly by Stage Manager Emily Whiteman and her crew, who also double as on-set extras.

The cast, under Lesley Corbett’s superb direction, had the full audiences roaring with laughter throughout the whole play. Every punchline was set up and delivered with brilliant timing. Each, varied character was clearly revelling in their role on stage.

A Bunch of Amateurs.

Alan Carter has a blast as Jefferson Steel, demonstrating his range conveying Jefferson’s journey, from fading action hero to lover of Shakespeare and theatre. Jefferson begins as arrogant and selfish but, as the play goes on, Jefferson’s command of the text in King Lear and emotional investment with the players shines through. Carter is an experienced Shakespearean actor, and this was evident from his moving delivery of Lear’s speeches as Jefferson evolves, as well showing the tender relationship with his on-stage daughter, Jessica.

As Dorothy, Susie D’Arcy brings warmth and a wicked sense of humour to the role. It is crucial that the audience is invested in Stratford’s Theatre’s plight and rooting for Dorothy, and Susie hooks us from the start. From her opening monologue and her fiery banter when managing Jefferson’s unreasonable demands through to the end when she realises her feelings for Jefferson, Susie engages the audience and melts Jefferson’s heart with great comedy and timing.

James McKinnie is a hoot as pompous Nigel Dewbury, so desperate to get the role of Lear for himself, that he will stop at nothing! James’s sharp delivery of Nigel’s put downs and flamboyant mannerisms compliment his terribly over-the-top portrayal of Lear when he keeps trying to upstage Jefferson, completed by a fabulous array of matching bow ties and pocket kerchiefs! Such diverse costumes were required for this production – ranging from contemporary to flamenco to traditional ancient Britain. As always, the wardrobe team came up trumps.

As Mary Plunkett, the star-struck fan who continually gets it wrong when praising Jefferson for films starring any Hollywood leading men other than him, Maggie Carter shows great range. Giggling fan, over-the-top seductress, jealous with unrequited love – Maggie demonstrates her gift for comedy and affection for her character.

Laurence Leng as Dennis, the company’s handyman and later Jefferson’s personal ‘entourage’, is so funny with his home-made props to convey the blinding of the Duke of Gloucester, swiftly representing his eyes with pickled onions or comedy glasses. Laurence’s character has to manage many props, including reversing the mobility scooter off stage through a narrow doorway!

As Lauren Bell, Rebecca Sayers-Brown is bubbly and on sparkling form. Glamourous and vivacious, Rebecca conveys how Lauren is not to be under-estimated with her practical, no-nonsense outlook whilst still remaining fun and upbeat.

New member, Dale Brown, is an asset to WLT. With her perfect American accent and natural delivery as frustrated Jessica Steel, Dale shows her range. Jessica, too, goes on a journey throughout the play, and Dale demonstrates this with her sharp, sarcastic delivery at the beginning to the close bond she has with her father at the end of the play.

For the filmed airport scene (cleverly shown on the big screen) it was lovely to see so many WLT members, and this was expertly put together by the creative Amy Kelly. WLT’s teamwork was clear, as was the fun everyone was having.

Director Lesley Corbett said that she had spotted this play a while back and she thought it would be so much fun. Lesley – you picked a corker of a play to direct, and your vision at bringing this ambitious and witty comedy to life is a triumph.