Wivelsfield Little Theatre practises Deception in its autumn show
What is deception? Well the dictionary defines it as the art of deceiving people, sometimes into believing something that isn't true and sometimes by hiding the truth. These are the themes that will be explored through a series of thought provoking one act plays, that feature an all female cast under the title 'Deceptions'.
The first part of the evening will be two plays by Jean McConnell from her 'Deckchair' series. In the first, 'Short Changed' a retired headmistress has an unexpected encounter with someone from her past. In the second 'Last Post' a recently widowed lady receives a suprise letter which threatens to undermine her whole world.
The second half will be 'The Regina Monologues' by Rebecca Russell and Jenny Wafer, directed by Judy Durrant, who is making her debut at Wivelsfield Little Theatre. The deceived wives support group meets to enable six, 21st century women to tell eachother the stories of their marriages to the same very rich and influential man. Perhaps they are ghosts, the voices from beyond the grave of the wives of Henry Vlll?
Each woman has been hurt or deceived by their husband and each will not rest easy until they have spoken up. They recount their experiences and if they are ghosts then this modern take demonstrates that there are really only a few stories which repeat and repeat throughout history but never cease to be compelling.
Tickets are £10 and are available through www.ticketsource.co.uk/wlt either online or by phoning 0333 666 3366.