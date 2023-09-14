World War One play The Last Post heads to Horley’s Archway theatre this October

A new World War One play will be coming to Horley’s The Archway Theatre this October, ahead of Remembrance Day.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"The Last Post" brings to life a series of letters between a boy in Folkestone and his father who is fighting on the Western Front in Belgium. The span of the play is 70 years but begins in 1914. William Downing is desperate for his father Joseph to come home in time for Christmas. That this sentiment was so rooted in the reality of all the soldiers and their families of the time makes this play so poignant.

The show is suitable for the whole family, and the eighteen-show run across England is the first time that the moving adaptation of Keith Campion’s book will be in theatres, following a hugely successful run in schools last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theatrical adaptation of The Last Post is performed by just three actors, taking on a multitude of characters from ten-year-old boys to, in one memorable scene, Lord Kitchener himself. The skill of the actors mean that the show is always entertaining but grounded in reality.

"The Last Post" by Hobgoblin Theatre Company

The play is produced by Hobgoblin Theatre Company, a leading Theatre-In-Education company, which gives thousands of children their first taste of theatre every year. Dan Foley, the show’s director, said: “When Keith approached us to adapt his book we leapt at the chance. The book has been a fantastic resource for teaching World War One in the classroom and we felt a stage version could reach even more people. After the reaction from schools last year, we knew this was a special piece and deserved to be in theatres. Keith’s story offers an insight into the reality of life at home and on the war front ahead of Armistice Day, 105 years on from the end of World War One.”

The challenge of turning written letters into an engaging piece of theatre has been dealt with by using a split stage and multimedia projections. The books author, Keith Campion agrees. “I am delighted with this incredible adaptation of The Last Post. Powerful and poignant, it brings the book alive in an accessible and moving way for young children and families.”

“The danger when teaching events from over 100 years ago is that they can end up becoming a dry list of battles and political changes that lose children. By putting them through the eyes of a person their own age, then children become engaged,” continues Dan. “We feel strongly that the story of the Great War is just as powerful now. We hope the people of Horley will agree.”