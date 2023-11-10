Worthing comedy night will support NHS charity My University Hospital Sussex

Covert Comedy

Spokeswoman Rachel Hodgson said: “After the success of the first show this summer, Covert Comedy will be helping people over hump day. The aptly named show will be keeping the names of those bringing the laughs under wraps until the night, providing an exciting surprise for the audience. The night will feature well-known comedians from across the circuit, as seen on Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week and more.

“The event is being held in association with 3 Word Group & The Charmandean. All funds raised will go to My University Hospitals Sussex, the dedicated charity for your local hospitals across Sussex. They raise funds for treatment, care and research which go over and above core NHS funding, making a real and tangible difference for patients and staff alike.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are £15 ww2.emma-live.com/covertcomedy or visit the charity’s website for more information: www.myuhsussex.org

“Parental discretion is advised. This show is recommended for ages 16+ with respect to potentially adult content.

“My University Hospitals Sussex is the dedicated charity for your local hospitals across Sussex, raising funds for treatment, care and research which go over and above core NHS funding, making a real and tangible difference for patients and staff alike. The charity’s mission is to enhance the care and experience of everyone who comes through the doors of the hospitals. Their work supports seven hospitals across Sussex, providing them with the fundraising and patient-first initiatives to go the extra mile in hospital care and staff welfare.