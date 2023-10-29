Worthing Musical Comedy Society in action with Legally Blonde The Musical

Worthing Musical Comedy Society are offering their second record-breaking production this year at The Connaught Theatre – Legally Blonde The Musical from November 1-4.

Worthing Musical Comedy Society offer Legally Blonde The Musical (contributed pic)

Chairman Victoria Gibbins said: “Worthing Musical Comedy Society have been putting on productions for the people of Worthing twice a year for nearly 90 years and the society are celebrating opening to record-breaking audience figures for the second time this year.

“This year, WMCS sold out their spring production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat, an impressive one month before the curtain went up. The society received rave reviews and standing ovations throughout the run – a testament to the hard work the WMCS cast, crew and board have put in following the challenges the pandemic brought about, all in bid to remain an integral part of the town's arts scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As WMCS prepare to enter the Connaught Theatre for their second production of the year, the cast are looking forward to performing to over 2,500 audience members, with just three per cent of tickets left to sell.”

Victoria puts this unprecedented success down to the “drive and sense of community that exists within the society. WMCS provide a vital arts service and support network to the Worthing community, with performing members from all different backgrounds, aged from eight to 90 years old. Our audiences are around 5,000 people a year, all paying affordable prices for very high quality theatre and bringing additional revenue to Worthing's theatres and the surrounding hospitality businesses. As chair and a member for the past 25 years, I'm extremely proud of our society.

"In the daytime we are teachers, hairdressers, civil servants, parents, students, solicitors... and come the evening we are able to let go of the stresses of the day and enter into the wonderful world of musical theatre.

"We can't wait to share this experience with our audiences."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Based on the novel and the hit-movie of the same name, Legally Blonde: The Musical chronicles the journey of the famously perky Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy, UCLA sorority girl who finds her life turned upside down when she is dumped by her boyfriend Warner. In an effort to prove to Warner that she is more than just some blonde sorority girl, she follows him to Harvard Law, where she struggles to fit in and do well. Ultimately, she defies expectations and manages to stay true to her delightfully pink personality.”

For further information on how to join WMCS and to buy tickets for Legally Blonde, visit www.WMCS.org.uk.

WMCS’ mission is to “advance the education of the public in the dramatic arts particularly the art of musical drama by the production of musical plays and to advance such charitable purposes as the board shall determine.

“As part of the wider community Worthing Musical Comedy Society is a voluntary group that sets out to provide and promote affordable quality musical entertainment for the enjoyment and education of the general public and fulfilment of our members.”