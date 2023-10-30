Young Horsham dancers show their skills alongside the professionals

A strong contingent of talented young dancers from Horsham – ten in all – will perform alongside international professional dancers in English Youth Ballet’s Coppélia at The Hawth in Crawley from Friday to Saturday, November 3-4.

The Horsham contingent (photo Ben Garner)

In July, they were chosen to be part of the 100-strong cast for EYB’s production of Coppélia. They were selected in competitive auditions and have now experienced the life of a professional dancer in rehearsals.

The dancers in the photograph are (from left to right): back line – Amelia Ferguson, Holly Whitefield, Isobel Lowson, Ella Fiddaman, Charlotte Alford, Juliette O’Doherty, Saskia Nice; front line – Alice Bousfield, Jessica Barter, Isobella Nicholson

Also taking part is Lucy Sheldon, aged 14, from Pulborough. Lucy goes to Midhurst Rother College and she is training at the Boathouse Ballet School.

EYB principal Lyndsey Fraser will be Swanhilda in the production. Before joining EYB she danced with the Vienna Festival Ballet.

Lyndsey said “I wish I had danced with EYB when I was young. The dancers learn so much about performance skills and the artistry of ballet. I love working as a principal dancer with EYB because I get to dance fantastic roles and teach and watch the young dancers progress. The sets and costumes in the production are superb and the whole experience is one the young dancers and the audiences will never forget!”

Janet Lewis, EYB director, said: “English Youth Ballet’s aim is to provide performance experience to aspiring young dancers in beautiful venues close to where they live. The young dancers get to experience what life is like in a professional ballet company. They learn about developing their artistic and performance skills as well as improving their technique. I am always amazed at how quickly the young dancers progress and how positive they are when presented with new challenges.”

