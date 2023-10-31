Young Worthing dancers show their skills amongst the professionals

A strong contingent of talented young dancers from Worthing – seven in all – will perform alongside international professional dancers in English Youth Ballet’s Coppélia at The Hawth in Crawley from Friday to Saturday, November 3-4.

The Worthing contingent

In July, they were chosen to be part of the 100-strong cast for EYB’s production of Coppélia. They were selected in competitive auditions and have now experienced the life of a professional dancer in rehearsals.

The dancers in the photograph are (from left to right): back line – Tula Connelly, April Thompson, Isobel Newnham, Lucy Welch; front line – Rose Holmes, Sophie Ball, Elsie Borg.

EYB principal Lyndsey Fraser will be Swanhilda in the production. Before joining EYB she danced with the Vienna Festival Ballet.

Lyndsey said “I wish I had danced with EYB when I was young.

"The dancers learn so much about performance skills and the artistry of ballet. I love working as a principal dancer with EYB because I get to dance fantastic roles and teach and watch the young dancers progress. The sets and costumes in the production are superb and the whole experience is one the young dancers and the audiences will never forget!”

The story of Coppélia follows the escapades of the dreamy Franz and how he comically falls in love with a beautiful, life-like doll. The doll – Coppélia – is created by the eccentric, yet mysterious inventor Dr Coppelius. The hilarious plot thickens when Franz’s jealous lover, Swanhilda, takes her friends on an adventure into the spooky house of the mad inventor to confront her rival. Of course, the story ends happily after the truth is uncovered. The whole town joins the most extravagant wedding celebration for the smitten Franz and Swanhilda.

Tickets can be bought at the at www.hawth.co.uk

The cast were selected in a big audition on stage at The Hawth in July. More than 200 young dancers t ook part in a full ballet class on the stage. The successful auditionees found out that they had been selected on the day of the audition.

The young cast will have rehearsed for 60 hours over ten days of rehearsals at weekends. The rehearsals take place at Reigate School. At rehearsals, the dancers experience the working life of a professional dancer. EYB take over three large rehearsal spaces in the school that are used simultaneously. Rehearsals always start with three company classes for the dancers to warm-up.