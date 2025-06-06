These are two of the top country pubs in Sussex for the ultimate Sunday roast this Father’s Day

This Father’s Day, show your dad you care with more than a card and a bar of chocolate – treat him to one of the nation’s favourite meals with an unforgettable Sunday roast and a crisp pint of Peroni at one of Sussex’s finest pubs.

Premium Country Pub Collection’s Signature Sunday Roast is a decadent sharing experience perfect for two, (or for sneaky little hands to pinch a roastie or two), showcasing the finest cuts of meat and all the traditional, delicious trimmings for an indulgent Sunday treat – and the perfect treat to share with your dad.

Determined to help you share the love this Father’s Day, Premium Country Pub Collection has rounded up 2 of its most popular pubs from across Sussex, loved for their rustic decor, idyllic surroundings and premium atmosphere – you can even treat Dad to a complimentary bottle of Veuve Clicquot when you gift your dad a £100 Premium Country Pub Collection gift card*.

The Red Lion is located in the picturesque village of Ashington on the South Downs, about 10 miles from Horsham and Worthing. Easily accessible by car via the A24 and London/Billinghurst Roads, it also benefits from good public transport links—Pulborough train station is a 15-minute drive away, and Metrobus route 23 connects Ashington with Worthing, Horsham, and Crawley. Surrounded by rolling countryside, the village offers plenty of scenic walks, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. The seaside town of Worthing is just 10 miles away, featuring family-friendly attractions like an art deco pier, Brooklands Park, and museums. Brighton is within 20 miles, offering iconic sights such as the Royal Pavilion, Brighton Pier, and vibrant cultural venues. The Red Lion provides a charming countryside retreat with easy access to both natural beauty and lively coastal destinations.

The Dukes Head is located in the charming village of Crawley Down, West Sussex, just 10 minutes from both East Grinstead and Three Bridges train stations, and only 8 minutes from Gatwick Airport. With excellent access via the M23 and M25, and free parking on-site, it’s an easy stop whether you’re travelling locally or from further afield. The pub sits close to the Worth Way, a scenic walking and cycling trail on a former railway line, making it a perfect refreshment point for outdoor enthusiasts. Nearby attractions include Tulleys Farm with seasonal events, Go Ape Crawley, the British Wildlife Centre, and Ashdown Forest—ideal for families, walkers, and those looking to unwind in the countryside.