Three generations of Parkins exhibiting in Hastings

Be prepared for an explosion of colour popping, mind expanding, scrumptiously joyfully delicious exhibition of painting and mixed media work when three generations of Parkins - Molly, Sophie and Carson – take over the Rogue Gallery this month in Hastings, St.Leonards.

Proof that creativity and colour runs in families, three generations of Parkins – legendary bohemian Molly, daughter Sophie and grand-daughter Carson – are set to take St. Leonards by storm when all three exhibit their art at the Rogue Gallery, in up-and-coming Norman Road, St.Leonards for the next month.

Opening with a private view at 6pm this Saturday 10th May , the exhibition is the first time all three artists have exhibited in Sussex, and is a testament to how growing up in a creative household can really help you shine.

Known as the 'Queen of Bohemia' Molly is famous for her unique fashion style, journalism, comic erotica novels, two autobiographies and no-holds-barred wit on stage, radio and TV. What is less well-known is that she is also a prolific abstract artist, having trained at Brighton and Goldsmiths Art Colleges, winning the Rome scholarship for her work, and has works in the National Collection.

Into the Woods by Molly Parkin

Brought up in the whirl of her mother's artistic circle, daughter Sophie is a graduate of St.Martins Art College, is a well-known author and journalist, and has had dozens of exhibitions of her paintings in both the UK and Europe. Most recently she has held over 90 exhibitions of fellow artists at her own gallery, the Stash Galllery in London, as well as just closing an exhibition of her work at the Onion Garden in Westminster.

Grand-daughter Carson was encourage to paint as an infant and is now a successful multimedia and community arts facilitator in Ramsgate and Margate. She has received two Arts Council grants for her work engaging people in the community not usually involved in art, celebrating their take on local icons drawn from personal lives and histories.

But all three have strong links to the area too: Carson's father Alastair Fairley, uncle Simon and aunt Jo Fairley Sams all live in Hastings, while Carson's great-great grandfather and great aunt Doris ran a haberdashery shop in Silchester Road, St.Leonards from the 1940s to the 1960s. Needless to say, all three are frequent visitors, and this exhibition offers an opportunity to see them show their work all together locally for the first time.

The show runs at the Rogue Gallery from 10th May to 15th June.