Three TV comedians in one show this Saturday at White Rock, Hastings

The line-up is confirmed for the second LOL Comedy Club in the White Rock Studio on Saturday 14 December at 9pm. Meet the four funny people coming to Hastings presented by Damion Larkin and Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club.

Paul F Taylor is zany, wacky, off-beat, madcap, and just about every adjective around crazy you can imagine. He’s also one of the country’s most exciting and unique comedians. His own style of humour blends quirky one liners with surreal observational flights of fancy to fantastical effect. This apparently lost and bewildered fool works perfectly with his wonderfully unconventional ideas.

The award-winning comedian has “an impressive knack for both observational wit and quirky flights of fancy.” (Evening Standard). As seen on Harry Hill’s Clubnite, Reasons to be Cheerful with Matt Lucas, and Soccer AM.

A truly sought after comedy mind, in demand at an international level - everyone wants a piece of Michael Legge. His often improvised irreverence and spikey tongue in cheek antics have been put to use on the likes of Sky One’s Street Cred Sudoku and MTV’s European Music Awards. The themes in his shows often include the spontaneity of his surroundings. And this live wire performer has funny popping out of him at every opportunity.

The four comedians appearing at LOL Comedy Club at the White Rock Studio, Sat 14 Dec 2024.

Legge co-founded and performed in the cult comedy sketch show The Real Daniel O’Donnell Show (2007–2008) at The Albany, London. The monthly show featured Legge along with Paul Litchfield and Jeremy Limb of sketch group The Trap and Margaret Cabourn-Smith and Zoe Gardner of The Congress of Oddities, with contributions from Dan Mersh. It also regularly featured stand-up comedian guests and live bands. The Real Daniel O’Donnell Show spawned the 2008 Edinburgh Festival show The Clock Hour.

Legge was nominated for a BAFTA award for his writing on the MTV website of the show The Osbournes and his blog won the 2009 Chortle award for Best Off-Stage Contribution.

Becky Umbers is a small girl looking to get big laughs. With a unique take on life and the voice to match, Becky’s stand-up is a mix of storytelling and quirky observations.

She’s already a big deal down under in Australia, winning awards in New Zealand, and is now a medium size deal in the UK and Europe.

With a life that seems like a blooper reel, Becky is incredibly easy to laugh with and at!

Will Duggan returns as MC for the night. He's been performing comedy since 2009 and cemented himself as a dynamic and interesting performer in comedy clubs around the country. He mixes stories and gags with a cheerfully cynical view of the world.

Will has provided tour support for Justin Moorhouse, Hal Cruttenden, and Gary Delaney, and he recently recorded an episode for the comedy Turtle Canyon Lectures.

In 2016 he performed his debut solo hour entitled ‘A Man Gathering Fish’ in the Pleasance Courtyard. In 2015, Will performed at the Edinburgh Festival as part of The Lunchtime Special, Big Value Comedy Show, and Funz & Gamez, all of which regularly sold out.

As well as performing as a stand-up comic, Will is a performer and part of the writing team for the Fosters Award winning show Funz & Gamez. An irreverent, shambolic, close to the knuckle children’s show that delights children and parents alike. He looks great in a onesie.

He’s been seen and heard on The Russell Howard Hour (Sky One), Fresh From the Fest (Radio 4), Monster Court (CBBC) and is an Edinburgh Comedy Award winner.

*All line ups are subject to change, but don’t worry, we’ll only replace them with someone just as funny!

Book online at whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call 01424 462280.