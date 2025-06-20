Tickets are now on sale for the all new End Of The Pier Show – Brighton Palace Pier 11th- 22nd August

Step right up! The magic of seaside entertainment is making a dazzling comeback to Brighton Palace Pier this summer. End of the Pier Show is a vibrant 45-minute family musical that brings the fascinating history of the pier to life through lovable characters, storytelling, and a toe-tapping soundtrack.

Audiences can expect a joyful mix of classic seaside tunes alongside hits from artists that have appeared at the pier of the years. At its heart, the show is a celebration of the past, present, and future highlighting how theatre by the sea creates a strong sense of community, belonging, and shared joy for all generations.

This is a limited run of two weeks though, so make sure you don’t miss out on the hottest seaside ticket of the season!

Co-founder of the Palace Pier Performers, Allison Ferns commented- “Brighton was once the beating heart of British seaside showbiz, and we’re proud to bring that spirit back with an affordable show for all ages”.

Brighton Palace Pier

Co-founder of the Palace Pier Performers, Jack Pallister said- “We hope to reach as many families as possible with this new venture and our hope is to create a theatrical event that becomes a staple within Brighton. The End of the Pier Show was created to honour traditions and yet find new life for seaside entertainment, so we hope you’ll join us on the Palace Pier this summer!”

Anne Ackord, of Brighton Palace Pier, said- “the team are excited that our new End Of The Pier Show is nearly here. Allison and Jack have created some wonderful entertainment to add sparkle to the Summer on the pier and we hope to see you all soon”.

The End of the Pier Show promises to be an inclusive, accessible performance for the whole family. Designed with sensitivity in mind, the show features no loud bangs, flashing lights, or overwhelming effects creating a welcoming environment for everyone. Audiences are free to roam the venue, explore the space, and enjoy the experience without the constraints of a traditional seated theatre setting. With plenty of audience participation and interactive elements, this immersive seaside spectacle invites everyone to be part of the fun.

Whether you’re a lifelong Brightonian or a tourist, The End of The Pier Show is your ticket to a feel-good, all-weather experience that captures the joy of the pier past, present and future.

End Of The Pier Show logo

SHOW DETAILS

Three Shows daily at 11am, 1pm and 3 pm - Monday to Friday between 11th August - 22nd August

Tickets cost just £5 + fees (this includes free entry onto Brighton Palace Pier.)

Tickets can be bought HERE

Address:

Performances will take place in Horatio’s Bar on Brighton Palace Pier.

Brighton Palace Pier

Madeira Drive

Brighton

East Sussex

BN2 1TW

Brighton Palace Pier Socials:

End Of The Pier Show Socials: