Tickets for Goodwood’s 2026 motorsport events now on sale

The 2026 motorsport season begins over the weekend of April 18-19 with the 83rd Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport, exclusive to the Goodwood Road Racing Club (GRRC).

Over the course of the weekend, the Goodwood Motor Circuit will come alive with exhilarating on-track action and the much-anticipated Saturday night party, featuring a dazzling firework display.

Following 2025’s tribute to Ayrton Senna’s first Formula 1 victory, 83rd Members’ Meeting will celebrate the James Hunt era of Formula 1, capturing the charisma, rivalries, and spirit that defined one of the sport’s most thrilling decades. ‘The James Hunt Years’ demonstration will bring together up to 20 of the greatest Formula 1 cars from the 1970s, offering an unmissable spectacle for fans of motorsport history.

The Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard is perhaps the greatest celebration of motorsport and car culture. The Goodwood hillclimb, which winds its way up through the parkland of Goodwood House, will once again host an extraordinary array of machinery - from Formula 1 icons, cutting edge concept cars, world-class Superbikes and much more. The 2025 Festival of Speed marked 75 years of the Formula 1 World Championship, celebrating the sport’s most defining teams, drivers, and machines, and welcomed legends including Sir Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell, and Alain Prost.

Beyond Formula 1, the event also hosts motorsport greats, including, in 2025, four-time World Superbike Champion Carl Fogarty and five-time Le Mans winner Derek Bell. Away from the roar of engines, Future Lab presented by Randox offers a fascinating look into cutting-edge technologies and ideas shaping a better world, exploring industries such as AI, robotics and mobility. From the elegance of the Cartier Style et Luxe Concours d’Elegance to the adrenaline-fuelled track action, the Festival of Speed offers something extraordinary for every visitor.

As the grand finale to the Goodwood motorsport season, the Goodwood Revival is an unmissable celebration of motor racing’s golden age. Set against the backdrop of the Goodwood Motor Circuit’s heyday (1948–1966), it brings together breathtaking classic cars, magnificent post-war aircraft, live music, and vintage fashion for a truly immersive experience. The 2025 Goodwood Revival paid a heartfelt tribute to Jim Clark, celebrating his remarkable life both on and off the track - with a memorable moment that saw the Pit Straight filled with sheep to honour his farming roots. The event also marked key milestones such as the 75th anniversary of the Volkswagen Type 2 Split Screen, which included a one-of-a-kind livery created by American artist Daniel Arsham.

From start to finish, Goodwood’s 2026 motorsport season promises speed, style, and history - celebrating the passion and innovation that define the world of motorsport and the automotive industry.

Elsewhere at the Goodwood Estate, our much-loved celebration of all things canine, Goodwoof, return to The Kennels on Saturday 16 andSunday 17 May 2026. Visitors can look forward to another unforgettable weekend featuring outstanding exhibitors, insightful expert talks, and plenty of four-legged fun, as the event celebrates rescue dogs. Tickets are on sale now.

Looking ahead to the summer season, the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar (Tuesday 28 July – Saturday 1 August) returns as one of the highlights of the flat racing calendar. Tickets go on sale on Monday 8 December. Goodwood Racecourse hosts a total of 19 days of racing across the year, including the Season Opener, May Festival, Three Friday Nights, August Bank Holiday Racing and Season Finale. Tickets go on sale in February 2026.

Tickets for all Goodwood events are available to purchase at goodwood.com or by calling the Ticket Office on +44 (0)1243 755055.