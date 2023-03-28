Timeless elegance promised at the Ardingly Antiques and Collectors Fair

Step into a world of historical charm and elegance at the Ardingly Antiques and Collectors Fair, taking place on April 18 and 19. This prestigious event unites a diverse mix of antique dealers and collectors from across the UK and Europe, providing visitors with an unparalleled opportunity to discover rare and unique items from bygone eras.

Ardingly 2023

Situated in the heart of the Sussex countryside, Ardingly International Antiques & Collectors Fair is conveniently located just one hour from London, 12 miles from Gatwick Airport, and a mere 90 minutes from Dover. As the largest iacf event in Southern England, Ardingly attracts local, national, and international dealers and buyers alike.

With both inside and outside stalls, including a variety of pitches in shopping arcades and marquees, the fair will display an extensive array of antiques, vintage items, and collectables, spanning furniture, ceramics, glass, silver, jewellery, and much more. No matter your level of expertise or interest, the Ardingly Antiques Extravaganza promises an enjoyable and rewarding experience for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A visit to the Ardingly Antiques Fair is like embarking on a treasure hunt, where you'll not only find that elusive gem you've been seeking, but also potentially stumble upon unexpected surprises. This is my third visit and every-time I end up leaving with something incredible. " - Frances Bell, a third time attendee.

"Transform your living space this season with elegant, preloved items," suggests Emma Last, Communications Manager for the event's organisers, International Antiques & Collectors Fairs Ltd (IACF).

"From stately antiques to rustic vintage pieces, there's plenty to choose from and much to inspire. Furnish your entire home and even your outdoor spaces with kitchenwares, textiles, furniture, glass, and garden items."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With ample free parking and on-site catering offering a selection of hot and cold food, the Ardingly Antiques Fair is not only a shopper's paradise but also a comfortable and enjoyable day for the trade and a great day out for the whole family. Discover exclusive decorative pieces that will delight clients and visitors alike, while benefiting from the expertise of niche vendors who can help you curate the perfect look for any space.

Whether you are a collector of Georgian, Victorian, Arts & Crafts, Mid-century, or Art Deco items, Ardingly's dealers offer an impressive range of historical treasures to suit all tastes. From Georgian mirrors and furniture to Victorian dressers and clothing, collectors are sure to find rare and distinctive items that speak to their interests.