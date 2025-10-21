Top 10 Indie stars The Sherlocks are coming to Brighton

Following the success of their latest UK Top 10 album ‘Everything Must Make Sense!’, indie rock ‘n’ rollers The Sherlocks will play a date at Quarters in Brighton on 27th November as part of their 29-date UK tour.

Over recent years, The Sherlocks have become one of the most exciting live bands in the UK. Selling out tours across the UK & Europe, they have achieved remarkable chart success with five UK Top 20 albums: ‘Live for the Moment’ (#6), ‘Under Your Sky’ (#20), ‘World I Understand’ (#9), ‘People Like Me & You’ (#4) and this year’s ‘Everything Must Make Sense!’ (#4).

Since forming in 2010 in South Yorkshire, brothers Kiaran Crook (lead vocals & guitar) and Brandon Crook (drums), Alex Procter (guitar) and Trent Jackson (bass) have built an incredibly passionate and loyal fan base, following them from the pubs and clubs to sold-out venues worldwide.

In addition to their own sold-out tours, The Sherlocks have shared arena and stadium stages with the likes of Liam Gallagher, Kings of Leon, Keane, Kaiser Chiefs and The Libertines, amongst many others.

Looking ahead to the tour, Kiaran Crook said, “This is a proper throwback tour for us. An old school Sherlocks tour where we’re hitting everywhere and getting back in amongst it. We’re a live band; this is what we love to do. Getting back in them rooms and connecting with real people is where it’s at!

“This is the most extensive tour we’ve been on since our debut album came out in 2017. We’re absolutely buzzing to see the fans up close and personal. You can’t beat that raw energy of tearing the roof off with the songs and everyone just going nuts!

“This time we’re even hitting places we’ve never played before, which for a band that’s been touring coming up to 10 years is something special!

The tour is gonna be a real celebration of the new record now that everyone’s had time to learn the songs. We wanna play a lot of this new record, obviously mixed with the old classics. These gigs are gonna be absolute carnage!

“These shows are not to be missed, so get involved and grab your tickets!”

Joining The Sherlocks throughout the tour will be special guests The Jacques, whose second album ‘Make Repetition!’ was released on 5th September. The Jacques lead singer Finn O’Brien said, “Can’t wait to get on tour with the mighty Sherlocks, bringing this music to life and playing places we’ve never played before.”

For tickets to see The Sherlocks at Quarters in Brighton on 27th November go to www.thesherlocksmusic.co.uk.