‘Totally unique’ historic huts transformed into pop-up museum

Curiosity over the proposed destruction of an historic Lewes building has led to the creation of a ‘pop-up museum’ celebrating their rich heritage on October 26th and 27th.

The application to demolish the old green Gorringes huts on Garden St was made a year ago, as part of plans to redevelop the site for housing. But to Lewes town councillor Edwina Livesey something didn’t look quite right. “I knew these were portable buildings dating from WW1 and I’d assumed there would be plans for them to be moved elsewhere and preserved. When I checked the planning application I was surprised to see they were considered of ‘low significance’ and recommended for demolition.”

Once an Education Officer at Lewes Castle, Cllr Livesey texted her old colleague, archaeologist Luke Barber, who she knew had researched the huts. She says she was “astonished and very excited” to learn had once been no ordinary WW1 building, but the camp church for the Seaford WW1 camp. And that the men who would have used them had come from Ireland, Canada and, she was surprised to hear, the British West Indies.

And this made them completely unique. They were not just the only surviving building in this area constructed for the troops in WW1. They were the only surviving building, anywhere, that had a special association with the men from the Caribbean who had come to Sussex over a hundred years ago to train and fight for this country.

Enjoying the Open Day

The landowners had had no idea of how important they were, and were immediately supportive of a ‘farewell to the huts’ event, and also to plans to find new uses for the buildings, if possible, as part of the site clearance. As a result, the Lewes Green Huts Project was born, which aims to value them, celebrate them and find them a new home.

The group also included creative arts students from East Sussex College and their teacher James DiBiase, alongside local artist Marco Crivello. With its mixed interests in both art and heritage, the group enjoyed the expert support of Lewes District Council’s Arts Officer Helen Browning Smith, who had also project managed the Walk the Chalk Festival last year.

Members of the public generously contributed to a Crowdfunder. The Weald and Downland Museum advised on how to dismantle the buildings carefully, and store them ready for a new home. Hut Stories, an event about the huts and their heritage for Black History Month 2024 was developed and further funding sought.

Marco devised an art project with the students and with older members of the community, entitled A Place for Everything and inspired by the remnants of the past still remaining in the huts, which was showcased at an open day in July this year, just prior to the dismantling.

The original chancel of the WW1 Seaford camp church

But as residents will have noted, the huts are still here. Complications in Planning mean a new application needs to be submitted, and the huts will be here for a while yet. So the long-planned Lewes Town Council/Lewes District Council Black History Month event, Hut Stories, which aims to tell the stories of the soldiers from the British West Indies who lived at the local camp and worshipped in this building, can now be told in the Lewes Green Huts themselves.

A free ‘Pop-up Museum’ is being created for October 26th and 27th, designed by theatre set expert Cllr Nicky Blackwell.

The museum will include finished artworks by the students inspired by the objects they found in the summer, a unique exhibition about the British West Indies Regiment which will include archive material and historic artefacts not seen together in a WW1 building before, expert talks and readings, including talks and readings, and music and drama performances including a performance of Letters Home by Dulani Kulasinghe on the Saturday and of readings from the archives on the Sunday.

Lewes Town Councillors have undertaken to bake free Anzac biscuits for event, with dozens already baked, which will be garnished with fruit in memory of the vast donations by the British West Indies of oranges, limes, sugar and chocolate to the war effort. Rarely-seen objects associated with the British West Indies Regiment will be on display, kindly loaned by the West India Committee.

The original door to the church vestry

All in all, a unique occasion not to be missed.

