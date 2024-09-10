Toy Museum opens doors for a Cocktails & Canapés fundraiser

All aboard for a cocktails and canapés adventure at the Brighton Toy and Model Museum in Trafalgar Street on Friday, September 20 from 7pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by local food group BITE Sussex, guests can browse the museum’s internationally-renowned collection whilst enjoying three cocktails created by Brighton’s best bartenders alongside sharing platters of Indian street food from Easy Tiger at The Hampton on Upper North Street.

Participating bartenders include Julien Barrett of Gung-ho on Preston Street – ranked in the UK’s top 50 cocktail bars in 2023 – Yasmin Ahmed of Bohemia on Duke Street and Sam Dace of Blossoms in Brighton Square who scooped a clutch of awards at the Brighton Bar Awards last year. Each bartender will be presenting one bespoke cocktail themed on a toy or model that is on display in the museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spirits have all been sponsored by three premium spirit makers. Dedbest near Lewes distillers of Contractor’s Classic Dry Gin and Charcoal Filtered Vodka, Aluna producer of natural sugar tropical flavoured rums, and Arbikie Highland Estate – one of the world’s leading sustainable distilleries.

Brighton cocktail bartenders will be mixing up drinks in the museum.

Tucked away in the Victorian arches underneath Brighton railway station, the museum is one of the city’s hidden gems – a treasure trove of toys and models from the golden age of toy making. Step back in time to revisit favourite childhood toys, or maybe those that parents or grandparents played with – a time when toys inspired children’s imaginations and were built to last.

The event is one of a series of fundraisers that BITE Sussex partners have delivered over the past two years to support the museum’s Trafalgar Street Regeneration Project, that will see a new facade to the museum to improve the streetscape beneath Brighton station for locals and visitors alike.

“The regeneration project isn’t just good for the museum but also for the wider community”, said Jan Etches, general manager of the museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The top of Trafalgar Street is one of the main gateways into North Laine and it hasn’t looked its best for a long time”.

“Thanks to exciting events such as this and the support of businesses and customers, we’re well on the way to our £180,000 target to start the build”.

Limited advance tickets are £37.50 including three cocktails, sharing platters of Easy Tiger Indian street food and entry to the museum. Buy online at www.brightontoymuseum.co.uk