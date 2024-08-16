Travel Through Time at Fishbourne Roman Palace's Meet the Ancestors: Iron Age to Georgians Event
Meet the ancestors from the Iron Age through to the Georgians, learn how they lived and fought with Raven Tor Living History Group
Raven Tor Living History will descend upon Fishbourne Roman Palace on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th August, bringing the history of the site of the Palace to life. From the sword-wielding Iron Age, to Normans, Stuarts and a realistic glimpse of pirates, privateers, buccaneers and smugglers of the 18th century and beyond.
Experience millennia of craft, costume, and demonstrations of weapons, armour and combat.
Demonstrations will take place throughout the day; from weapons and armour to costumes and crafts, ending the day with a battle royal with each time period going neck and neck.
Expect object handling, have-a-go crafts, indoor and outdoor activities and more.
As well as the living history and combat displays, there will be lots more fun for the whole family with a range of Roman-themed activities taking place throughout the weekend, not to mention the opportunity to explore the country’s largest collection of Roman mosaics still in their original setting and to visit the palace’s recreated Roman grounds.
More about Fishbourne Roman Palace
Fishbourne Roman Palace, located near Chichester in West Sussex, is the largest Roman residential building discovered in Britain. Built in the 1st century AD, the palace was a grand residence, featuring intricate mosaics, a highly advanced underfloor heating system, and extensive gardens that have been partially reconstructed based on archaeological evidence.
This unique heritage site offers a fascinating insight into Roman life in Britain, showcasing the luxury and sophistication of the period.
Visitors can explore the remains of the palace, view the artefacts unearthed on-site, and learn about the history of the Roman occupation of Britain through engaging exhibitions and displays.
Admission
This event is included with general admission.
Admission is £13 for adults, £12 for seniors and children aged 5 to 17 cost £6.50. Under 5s go free. Discounted family passes are available.
Those who chose to Gift Aid their admission are entitled to 12 months free entry from the date of visit.
Entry is free for members of The Sussex Archaeological Society. Find out more about becoming a member here.
