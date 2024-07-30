Treasure hunts and waggy dog tails on Ringmer Green on Bank Holiday Monday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Picnic on the Green, organised by Ringmer Parish Council, will be held again this year on the August Bank Holiday, Monday, August 26.

And there will be a chance for everyone attending to Hunt for Treasure or enter their dog for the waggiest tail competition.

The event starts at 1pm and residents can bring a picnic or enjoy the Food Stalls and Licensed Bar as well as the ever popular Dog Show.

"Last year was a really great day out for local residents, so we have planned another Picnic on the Green this year," said Gordon Sims, Chair of Ringmer Parish Council.

Ringmer Picnic on the Green Dog Show.

"There will be live music, a tea and cake stand, ice cream and fish and chips; as well as a Tombola, Treasure Hunt and traditional children's games".

"The one thing we can't predict is the weather, but we will have a large marquee on the Green if we need to take shelter," continued Mr Sims.