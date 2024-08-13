Trespassers Sculpture Trail questions land ownership in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

And outdoor sculpture exhibition in Kingston, Lewes is questioning land ownership in the UK and the historical enclosure of common land.

The trail, Artwave Rural Venue 146, at Lovebrook Farm, Kingston, runs from 11am-5pm on September 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21.

Artists taking part are Rachael Nicholson, Melissa Pierce Murray, Steve Bannatyne and Jane Sarre.

During Artwave, the artists will host a playful, interactive exhibition of sculptural works at Lovebrook Community Farm, creating an art trail which will lead audiences in and out of the farm buildings, around the site and up to a standing stone at its highest point.

Coup D'Etat.

The works will range from small handheld objects, to totemic large-scale pieces and re-imagined farming artefacts, both free-standing and wall-based.

Trespassers will make a bold visual commentary on the historical marginalisation of common land and the perceived authority of ‘private property’ in the UK.

A great day out, with tea and cake!

On September 22, there will be a ticketed festival at the farm (www.lovebrook.org) entitled, After This, with talks and activities on better ways of growing food whilst honouring land and wildlife.