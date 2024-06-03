Tri something new as Jorvik Tricycles sets up for a limited time at the South of England Show
With cycling levels increasing by 15.5 percent nationally, Jorvik is eager to reach the growing cycling community across the UK and showcase the benefits of e-tricycles to people in Sussex to enjoy more inclusive and sustainable transport options.
Visitors to the exhibition stand at the SEAS will have the opportunity to test the 16- strong range, including the newly launched JET-E16, Jorvik’s most transportable model yet. Founder and Managing Director, James Walker and Jorvik experts will be on hand to speak about the products and features, and a limited number of products will be available to purchase on the day.
James Walker, Founder and Managing Director at Jorvik Tricycles, said: "We are really excited to attend the South of England Show and showcase our full range of tricycles, particularly as the Sussex region has a plethora of renowned cycling routes such as the Downs Link and the Salterns Way.
"This will be the first time we are taking our brand new JET-E16 or ‘travel trike’ on the road with us, as we continue to travel the UK to allow people nationally to experience the joy of Jorvik Tricycles for themselves.
“It’s a privilege to assist people with the opportunity to get outside and enjoy their independence and this a great chance for people in and around Sussex to come along and try out a Jorvik tricycle for themselves. We can’t wait to see everyone and help them try out a new way of getting around.
“Our brand new travel trike is our most transportable trike yet! With a foldable handlebar stem, the new model fits in most UK cars and showcases our ongoing commitment to bringing more sustainable and inclusive transport options to the market. The new JET-E16 offers cyclists a compact and easily transportable trike that's ideal for exploring towns and cities and commuting.”
Jorvik is committed to helping people enjoy their freedom, the outdoors and continuing to offer fantastic products that can quite literally change lives. Visiting shows across the country is the most direct way for people to try out the full range and experience first hand the increased mobility and joy three wheels offers.
Jorvik Tricycles will be exhibiting at county shows across the summer including Norfolk, Kent, New Forest and Chatsworth.
To find out more about Jorvik Tricycles and shop the full range, please visit: www.jorviktricycles.com.