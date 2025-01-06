Tribute to Ed Sheeran Comes to The Hawth Crawley
Featuring the incredible Daniel East on lead vocals, and a super-talented band, the show is a truly authentic production, drawing from an awesome anthology that includes the multi-million-selling albums Divide, Multiply, Equals and from his latest album Subtract.
Daniel explains “Being such big fans of Ed for many years, it is a massive honour for the band and me to be able to showcase his incredible songs to loyal fans at amazing venues across the UK, and to give them an unforgettable night of performances where they can all get involved.”
Shape of You takes you on a journey through some of Ed Sheeran’s biggest hits, including Thinking Out Loud Sing, Lego House, Bad Habits, Shivers, Colourblind, Eyes Closed and many more.
Journey through the full range of human emotion - with sentimental acoustic arrangements, beatbox rap and soulful singalongs, all authentically delivered with signature loop pedal precision - not to mention iconic musical collaborations and influences from Beyoncé to Bocelli, and beyond!
Tickets priced £27 (discounts: £25) are available from hawth.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).