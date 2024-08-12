Truckfest rolls into to the South of England Showground

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Truckfest enthusiasts, the wait is over! Truckfest South East is set to roll back into West Sussex this August, and you can purchase your tickets now!

This exciting event will take place at the purpose-built South of England Showground in Ardingly, on August 17 and 18. With superb facilities and ease of access located close to the M23, this large county showground provides a fantastic venue for everyone to gather in the great Truckfest spirit.

Truckers, truck fans, and families who have enjoyed this annual spectacle across the UK for many years will once again have the chance to walk around the South of England Showground, capturing those all-important photographs of the UK's top trucks on display. From classic models of yesteryear to giant American Supert Tucks, expect to see the best of the best!

Main Attractions of Truckfest South East:

Truckfest’s Event Director Bob Limming shared: “Our team always strives to bring you the event you have grown to love over the past 41 years.

"Whenever we ask our visitors why they come to Truckfest, the reply is always the same: ‘We’ve come for the trucks,’ and we promise you we will still have lots of trucks and lots of fun for the whole family at Truckfest South East.

"For your convenience, we encourage you to pre-book online, where you can enjoy a pre-booking discount. Your advanced ticket will also ensure swifter entry into the event.”

To pre-book your tickets, click on https://www.truckfest.co.uk/truckfest-south-east/day-tickets/