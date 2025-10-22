Trying to cope with family festivities: Rules For Living on stage in Horley

The Archway Theatre, located in Horley, Surrey, presents 'Rules for Living', written by Sam Holcroft. This production is directed by Robert Gregory and Caroline Donald.

Rules for Living looks at what happens when an extended family gathers in the kitchen for a traditional Christmas and they each follow rigidly their own coping strategies, or rules for living.

As co-director Robert Gregory explains: “This theatrically playful, dark comedy was written ten years ago, but its central themes of mental health and family life are today possibly even more relevant and important. In Sam Holcroft’s play, we see long-held mechanisms for survival laid bare, accusations fly, relationships deconstruct and the rules take over.”

The show is from the outset not without its challenges from both acting and technical perspectives, comments co-director Caroline Donald. “The comedy and the pathos are heavily dependent on both the spoken word and the physical interpretation of the roles. These have to be delivered in lockstep with an audio visual presentation of the ‘rules’ where timing is absolutely crucial. In addition, a full Christmas dinner has to appear on stage in every performance!

Caroline Donald and Robert Gregory, co-directors of 'Rules for Living' (at The Archway Theatre, Horley, Surrey, 29 Oct to 8 Nov 2025)

“However, the development process has been a labour of love which has been fun all the way,” concludes Caroline.

ABOUT THE DIRECTORS

Robert Gregory has been acting at The Archway since 2008. His recent roles include Jim Trott in A Vicar of Dibley Christmas: The Second Coming (2024), Arthur in The York Realist (2022) and Henry Saunders in A Comedy of Tenors (2022). Robert was assistant director for The Little Shop of Horrors (2023). He is thrilled to be directing his first production at The Archway.

Caroline Donald is known both for her on-stage work in pantomime and for keeping things running smoothly behind the scenes as stage manager on Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens, Much Ado About Nothing, and Clue.

PERFORMANCES

7:45pm: Wednesday 29th October to Saturday 1st November; and Tuesday 4th to Saturday 8th November 2025;

plus a matinee performance at 2:00pm on Saturday 1st November.

FURTHER INFORMATION AND TICKETS

More information, as well as tickets, can be obtained via The Archway’s website: www.archwaytheatre.co.uk.

Tickets: £11.50 (members); £13.50 (non-members).

ABOUT THE ARCHWAY THEATRE

The Archway Theatre is among Surrey's leading repertory drama theatres. Nestled in Horley’s atmospheric railway arches, The Archway Theatre Company has for over 70 years been surprising and delighting local residents and visitors with high quality productions, ranging from Shakespeare and the classics, through modern comedies, musicals and pantomimes, to experimental pieces that push the boundaries of the form.

A member of the prestigious Little Theatre Guild, the Archway boasts a comfortable 95-seat auditorium and a cosy, recently refurbished bar, where audience members and cast and crew can relax and enjoy the anticipation and afterglow of memorable performances.

The Archway’s ten main house productions per year run for ten nights each. In addition, there is a studio space for smaller-scale shows and the Youth Workshop and Young Adults group offer fantastic opportunities for the young people of the area to experience the thrill of putting on live theatre.