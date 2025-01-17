Tulip spectacle returns: the UK's No.1 Tulip Fest blooms in West Sussex this spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This spring, West Sussex will once again play host to the UK’s No.1 Tulip Festival, as Tulleys Tulip Fest returns to Crawley, offering visitors an unforgettable celebration of nature’s splendour. Nestled in the heart of the picturesque West Sussex countryside, the festival promises a vibrant showcase of over 1.5 million tulips spanning 100 varieties, creating a breathtaking display of springtime beauty.

New for 2025: Tulipa Lake and the Scenic Tulip TrailThis year, visitors can look forward to exciting new features, including the serene Tulipa Lake and the meandering Tulip Trail. These tranquil additions provide the perfect setting for a leisurely stroll, offering sweeping views of the blooming fields and countless photo opportunities. The iconic Whispering Windmill, a favourite among festivalgoers, also makes its return, offering a whimsical backdrop for cherished memories.

Live Entertainment and Evening MagicThe festival’s lively daytime atmosphere will be elevated by acoustic roaming musicians and captivating street theatre performances, bringing an extra touch of charm to the experience. As day turns to night, the magic continues with Tulip Nights, a unique evening event where the illuminated tulip fields create a mesmerising display under the moonlit sky.

A Culinary Journey: A Taste of HollandNo spring festival is complete without delicious food and drink, and Tulleys Tulip Fest delivers with “A Taste of Holland.” Visitors can savour Dutch-inspired dishes and traditional street food while relaxing with a cocktail in the enchanting Secret Garden or enjoying a coffee at the scenic Tulip Terrace, perfectly positioned to soak in the vibrant surroundings.

Windmill in Tulip Fields

A Celebration of SpringWith its blend of stunning floral displays, serene landscapes, and lively entertainment, Tulleys Tulip Fest offers a one-of-a-kind celebration of spring’s beauty. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful escape, a magical evening out, or a fun-filled day for the whole family, this festival promises something for everyone.

Mark your calendars and prepare to be captivated by the kaleidoscope of colours and the joyous spirit of Tulleys Tulip Fest, a true highlight of West Sussex’s springtime calendar.