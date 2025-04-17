Tulleys Farm launches UK’s first Tulip Nights with 1.5 million blooms after dark

New for 2025, the Tulip Night Trail transforms the Tulleys site into a glowing wonderland after dark. Visitors can stroll through a whimsical woodland path lined with tulip lanterns, shimmering butterflies and glowing floral scenes designed to spark joy at every turn.

The event is packed with picture-perfect moments, offering more than 15 dedicated photo spots including a traditional windmill surrounded by vibrant tulips. Whether you're capturing memories with loved ones or planning the ultimate spring Instagram post, the backdrop couldn’t be more striking.

Alongside the trail, a stage set among the blooms will host live musicians throughout the season, providing a relaxed festival feel. For those looking to take in the views from above, the 33-metre-high Observation Wheel offers panoramic scenes across the Sussex countryside, making it the highest viewing point in the area.

Tucked away within the trail is The Secret Garden – a cosy hideaway where guests can toast marshmallows by the fire and indulge in sweet treats. Meanwhile, food lovers can enjoy “A Taste of Holland”, a street food village inspired by Dutch flavours, from classic doughnuts to gourmet burgers and crispy chicken.

With colour, creativity and charm at every corner, Tulip Nights is set to become a must-visit evening out this spring.

