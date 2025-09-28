Tulleys Pumpkin Nights returns with new Woodland Walk and 1.5 million pumpkins

The UK’s No.1 Pumpkin Festival has returned to West Sussex this weekend as Tulleys Pumpkin Nights once again transforms the countryside into a sea of glowing gourds. With over 1.5 million pumpkins shining under the moonlight, a brand-new Woodland Walk, and a whole host of entertainment, the event is back bigger and brighter than ever.

By day, visitors can enjoy Tulleys Pumpkin Festival, exploring the vast pumpkin fields to pick their favourites from over 100 varieties. Families can relax in the Pumpkin Village, tuck into seasonal street food, and meet the quirky Pumpkin Folk characters. It’s the perfect fall day out for families, friends, and even four-legged visitors.

But when the sun sets, the site takes on an entirely new personality. Pumpkin Nights lights up the evening with fire pits, street theatre, live music, and endless photo-worthy displays. The new Woodland Walk invites guests deeper into the glowing spectacle, while the towering Observation Wheel offers breathtaking views of the illuminated fields.

Food and drink are a big part of the experience, with plenty of hearty options, indulgent sweet treats, and seasonal favourites on offer. The newly introduced Boozy Cauldron Bar is set to be a highlight, serving themed cocktails, warming ciders, and craft beers in a lively, atmospheric setting.

For those looking to linger, fire pits provide a cosy spot to unwind, toast marshmallows, and take in the sight of pumpkins stretching as far as the eye can see. With live music setting the tone and roving performers bringing the lanes to life, the atmosphere is electric.

With its mix of day and night experiences, Tulleys Pumpkin Festival & Pumpkin Nights has confirmed its reputation as the UK’s must-visit fall event. Whether it’s pumpkin picking in the fields or soaking up the after-dark magic, there’s something for everyone this season.

1 . Contributed Pumpkin Village Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Live Music Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Woodland Walk Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Pumpkin Nights Photo: Submitted