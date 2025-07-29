Tulleys unwraps dazzling new Christmas experience packed with festive magic
Families are invited to step into a world of wonder as Tulleys Farm unveils its new Christmas experience. Promising more sparkle, spectacle, and seasonal joy than ever before, the all-new Christmas experience is bursting with brand new attractions and returning favourites – each designed to bring the magic of Christmas to life.
Leading the line-up is Who Stole the Snow? – a joyful live show starring Frosty, who’s determined to track down the missing snow with the help of dancing, laughter, and audience fun. Also making its debut is One Magical Wish, an awe-inspiring circus-style production under the Big Top, blending festive storytelling with jaw-dropping acrobatics.
Budding film stars can take centre stage in Lights, Camera, Christmas!, an all-singing, all-dancing interactive show where children become part of their very own Christmas movie. And the magic continues with A Big Christmas ‘Advent’ure, where visitors follow a trail through the North Pole on a quest to unlock 24 enchanted doors and meet the marvellously mad Elf Detector Robot.
Returning favourites include the enchanting Santa’s Sleigh Ride, the cosy Story Time with Father Christmas, and hands-on fun like Reindeer Food Making, Mrs Claus’ Bakery, and The North Pole Post Office. There’s even a Teddy Boutique & Toy Shop for extra Christmas cheer.
“This year we wanted to push the boundaries of what a Christmas experience can be,” said Chris Bailey, Operations Director at Tulleys. “We’ve created something truly immersive and full of heart – a place where families can make memories, laugh together, and rediscover the joy of the season.”
With dazzling new shows, magical walkthroughs, and plenty of festive surprises, Tulleys is giving families a brand-new reason to believe in the magic of Christmas.
In addition to the daytime experience, the UK’s No.1 Christmas Light Festival is also returning to Tulleys this November on selected evenings A separate, ticketed event that transforms the farm into a glowing wonderland of lights, music, and seasonal spectacle after dark.