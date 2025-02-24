Turin Brakes acoustic tour comes to Bexhill March 2025

Turin Brakes stripped back to basics for a hugely successful Acoustic tour in Autumn 2024 which has extended into Spring 2025 where they are now joined by special guest John Bramwell (I Am Kloot). The tour passes through the De La Warr Pavillion in Bexhill on March 15

Turin Brakes, founded by childhood friends Olly Knights and Gale Paridjanian, released Mercury Prize nominated debut The Optimist Lp in March 2001 (achieving gold status in the UK) and followed it up in 2003 with their most commercially successful album - Ether Song. Produced by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Supergrass, The Kooks) it hit number 4 in the UK Official Album Charts. Arguably more sonically adventurous than their debut it features the Top 5 hit single Pain Killer (Summer Rain).

The band is today made up of Knights, Paridjanian, and long-term collaborators Rob Allum and Eddie Myer. Recent live reviews cite them as ‘a formidable live act with equally killer songs’ whilst according to The Sunday Times the band ‘continue to excel’ in a 4-star review of their latest album Wide-Eyed Nowhere. Turin Brakes have racked up seven top 40 singles, six top 40 albums and over a million record sales worldwide.

As the singer in I Am Kloot from 1999 to 2014, John Bramwell achieved a Mercury Prize nomination for 2010’s The Sky At Night, a Top 10 chart position for 2013’s Let It All In, numerous UK and European tours and a triumphant farewell at the Queen Elizabeth Hall with an orchestra in 2014. Now, as a solo artist, he’s travelling a very different path. His stunning new album The Light Fantastic features a dozen gloriously exhilarating, beautifully crafted and observed songs about life, humanity, the universe and everything.