Turner's life and art celebrated at Petworth

An intimate exhibition at Petworth House celebrates the life and work of one of England’s most celebrated artists JMW Turner.

The exhibition Turner’s Vision at Petworth marks the 250th anniversary of JMW Turner’s birth. It describes the importance of the patronage, support and friendship between The 3rd Earl of Egremont, George O’Brien Wyndham, and Turner.

The works on show illustrate Turner’s dynamic and exploratory approach to painting whether he was working in oils or watercolour. The exhibition includes a number of rarely seen paintings bridging into the house and the exemplary permanent collection of Turner’s work at Petworth House.

It is remarkable to carry Turner’s vision in your heart and mind and to stand where he painted capturing moments in time in the familiar composition of Capability Brown’s landscape. My eye is taken by a small watercolour painted in 1827. It depicts the sun setting across the park from the house’s terrace.

Turner’s oils in the Carved Room at Petworth House © National Trust

The watercolour is a preliminary sketch for one of Turner’s landscapes in the Carved Room at Petworth which is titled Petworth Park: Tillington Church in the Distance. The sketch captures the drama of light as the last of the sun fades casting long shadows across the landscape.

The relational quality of Turner and his art continues to this day at Petworth and the exhibition contains a series of vignettes from local people written about Turner’s work in the exhibition and the place.

The garden designer Caroline Egremont, wife of Max Egremeont the current 2nd Baron Egremont, writes very personally about the scene Sunset Across the Park from the Terrace at Petworth which has captured my heart.

She says: “I have lived at Petworth House for nearly 50 years and I have chosen this view because I have watched the sunset casting long shadows over the park so many times from the very place that Turner has sketched it.

JMW Turner’s Sunset Across the Park from the Terrace at Petworth © Tate

"It brings the past into the present as the landscape remains largely unchanged. Capability Browns’s carriage drive is no longer there but the clump of trees remain as does the spire of Tillington church. You even have a tantalising glimpse of the house to one side.”

Entry to the house with its remarkable permanent collection of art and objects, its park and gardens is free for National Trust members and entry to this jewel like exhibition costs just £10 for adults, £5 for children and under 5s are free.

Whether you are visiting for the first time or returning, Petworth House and Park never fails to captivate and delight anew.

