Tutunkhamun Study Day in Worthing

Sussex Egyptology Society presents this truly wonderful study day - 4 lectures on the design and technology in Tutankhamun's burial equipment.

On Saturday 12th July, Katja Broschat and Christian Eckmann from the German Archaeological Research Institute, Leibniz-Zentrum Fur Archaologie in Mainz, are coming to Worthing for a very special study day to share insights into their work in the restoration of Tutankhamun's infamous golden 'death' mask, as well as other finds from the Boy King's tomb.

The day will consist of 4 lectures, a Q&A, a raffle and lunch - all included in the cost!

The lectures are:

Tutankhamun's famous gold burial mask

Bling Bling For Leisure and Warfare - the gilded leather appliques

The Glint of Glass Everywhere - Amazing masterpieces from the tomb

Reused or Revamped - flirting with ideas about (and reflections on) selected finds from the tomb

And Tutankhamun's Magnificent Gold Burial Mask - what we currently know

10:30am - 4:30pm, Saturday 12th July 2025, at Davison School for Girls, Selbourne Road, Worthing, BN11 2JX. Costs £35 (non-members £45), which includes a sandwich lunch. To book, please call Valerie Hastings of Sussex Egyptology Society on 01403 256420.