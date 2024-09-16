TV Festival at the Electric Palace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You’re invited to a weekend of special TV-focused screenings at the Electric Palace cinema in Hastings Old Town to see some small screen gems on the big screen from September 19 to 22.

Events taking place between September 19 and 22 include a Smack the Pony comedy celebration evening with Q&A with Hastings alumni actress Doon Mackichan alongside author and journalist, David Quantick, on Friday, September 20.

The classic TV documentary 7Up is the focus of the opening screening on Thursday, September 19, 11am, with a feature length screening of 63 Up, the episode that encapsulates the entire original reality TV project, which has been called 'the Noblest Project in Cinema History' by Roger Ebert.

A special treat also awaits Doctor Who fans on Thursday, September 19, with archive episode screenings and a guest panel featuring Matthew Waterhouse, a writer and actor who appears in a classic episode, Gavin Collinson wrote a Doctor Who novella plus Mark Ayres from Radiophonic Workshop, and Chris and Jeremy Limb, the sons of Radiophonic Workshop's Roger Limb. Doctor Who-inspired artwork by Leroy Henry, St Leonards based artist and printmaker will also be on display.

Actress Doon Mackichan appears at the Electric Palace TV Festival.

Inventor John Logie Baird is the focus of the Spirit of Invention night on Saturday 21st September, with PhotoHastings submissions, artist Jude Montague and Exploding Cinema's Duncan Reekie.

To close the festival, Childrens TV classics such as Basil Brush, Thunderbirds and Roland Rat will be on show on the morning of Sunday, September 22 which includes a puppetry workshop with artist Lorna Crabbe.

With thanks to the BFI National TV Archive.