TV's Paul Shamplina stars at event in Worthing
Paul will be explaining how The Renters' Right Bill will change the lettings sector in some very big ways.
With impacts on both landlords and tenants, everyone who lets or rents a home needs to know exactly how there rights in law will be changing very, very soon.
Leading Worthing Lettings agency Matthew Anthony are providing all the information you need on Wednesday 10th September in what promises to be a very entertaining and informative evening.
As founder of Landlord Action and star of TV success 'Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords' Paul always guarantees a lively time!
Details: Date: Wednesday 10th September 2025
The event will start at 6pm with 'get to know you' complimentary drinks and run through to 9pm.
Location Field Place Manor House and Barns The Boulevard Worthing BN13 1NP
Nearest train Durring-on-Sea station only 500 yards away.