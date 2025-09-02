TV's Paul Shamplina stars at event in Worthing

Paul Shamplina, the star of 'Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords' is appearing in Worthing in Sussex on September 10th - and it's FREE admission! Yougov's 'Fame Survey' found that 64% of the UK population had heard of the show and its star, and now everyone in and around Worthing gets the chance to hear him in person at a very special evening.

Paul will be explaining how The Renters' Right Bill will change the lettings sector in some very big ways.

With impacts on both landlords and tenants, everyone who lets or rents a home needs to know exactly how there rights in law will be changing very, very soon.

Leading Worthing Lettings agency Matthew Anthony are providing all the information you need on Wednesday 10th September in what promises to be a very entertaining and informative evening.

As founder of Landlord Action and star of TV success 'Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords' Paul always guarantees a lively time!

Reserve your FREE invitation today:

https://bit.ly/MA-LandlordEvent

Details: Date: Wednesday 10th September 2025

The event will start at 6pm with 'get to know you' complimentary drinks and run through to 9pm.

Location Field Place Manor House and Barns The Boulevard Worthing BN13 1NP

Nearest train Durring-on-Sea station only 500 yards away.