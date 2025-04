Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newhaven Twinning Association are holding a quiz on 25th April at the Scout Hut in Fort Road, Newhaven. They are raising funds to host 45 guests from their twin town of La Chapelle Saint Mesmin in June.

If you would like to go to the quiz, or are interested in finding out more about Twinning, please contact Norman at [email protected]